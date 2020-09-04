Report: Mitchell Trubisky Named Week 1 Starter against Lions

Last season, the Detroit Lions' defense made Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky look like an All-Pro.

In 2019, Trubisky had his two most productive games statistically against Matt Patricia's defense.

Now, it appears he will have another chance to pad his stats.

The Bears are expected to name Trubisky the starting quarterback for Week 1, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

"It’s due to his progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp. Nick Foles made the decision difficult for Matt Nagy, but the team feels strong about its QBs," Schefter tweeted Friday evening.

Chicago appeared to have its QB of the future in Trubisky, but the acquisition of Foles brought about speculation that the former No. 2 overall pick's time in the Windy City was winding down.

Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP, was acquired via trade in the offseason from Jacksonville.

The Bears also made a notable shake-up to their coaching staff by bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Bill Lazor.

Trubisky has a career record of 3-0 as a starter against Detroit.

In 2019, he threw for 511 yards and six touchdowns with one interception in two November victories over the Lions.

