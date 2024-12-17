All Lions

Lions to Sign LB Anthony Pittman Off Jaguars Practice Squad

Lions bring back familiar face to bolster special teams unit.

John Maakaron

Lions LB Anthony Pittman tackles Panthers punt return Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the second half of the Lions' 42-24 win
Lions LB Anthony Pittman tackles Panthers punt return Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the second half of the Lions' 42-24 win / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face to bolster their special teams and linebackers unit.

Anthony Pittman, 28, who spent five seasons in Motown from 2019-2023, is set to return for another stint.

This past offseason, Pittman signed with the Washington Commanders, but was released in late August.

He was able to spend the past couple of months on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. The special teams ace recorded 29 tackles during his time playing in Detroit.

Pittman played in all 17 regular season games from 2021 to 2023 for Detroit and appeared in all three postseason games last year. He played collegiately at Wayne State, but went undrafted in 2019.

The talented linebacker expressed excitement last year when the team was able to win the division for the first time in decades. The anticipation of bringing home the Lombardi Trophy and celebrating with Lions' fans has been on the mind of several players on Detroit's young roster.

“I just been thinking about we get all the way, how everything’s going to be, the parade and just the love around the City will be just insane to think about," Pittman said last year. "It’s been cool so far, so I really want to get this done so we can make history.”

