Lions to Sign CB D.J. Reed
The Detroit Lions have made an addition to their cornerback room on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.
Detroit has reportedly agreed to a contract with veteran cornerback D.J. Reed. According to multiple reports, the contract is for up to $48 million over three years. The deal has $32 million guaranteed.
Reed has played for three teams since entering the league as a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has six career interceptions along with 414 career combined tackles and 51 passes defensed.
Most recently, Reed played for the New York Jets and had 11 passes defensed in 2024. He will be 29 years old in the 2025 season. He will be expected to start opposite 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold.
The Lions cornerback room took a hit when Carlton Davis departed to sign a three-year contract with the New England Patriots. Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey are also free agents who played depth roles for the team in years past. As it stands, the Lions’ depth chart is headlined by Reed, Amik Robertson and 2024 draft picks Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
Robertson was a free agent acquisition last season and wound up playing a big role. After beginning the year as the slot cornerback, he bumped outside after Davis suffered a season-ending broken jaw.
Arnold emerged as the starter opposite Davis after being drafted in the first round of last year’s draft, making 16 appearances and 15 starts. He had 10 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.