Detroit Lions Are No. 1 Seed in NFC Playoff Race
The Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFC at the halfway point of the NFL season.
With the conclusion of Monday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions hold the pole position in the NFC playoff race. As a result, the Lions control their own destiny toward having home-field advantage in the NFL playoffs.
Thanks to head-to-head victories over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, the Lions hold the tiebreaker over both of the two teams closest to them in the NFC North at this stage. The Lions will play the Packers (Week 14) and Vikings (Week 18) at home later in the year in addition to two games against the Chicago Bears to complete their divisional schedule.
Elsewhere around the league, a pair of surprise teams have taken leads in their respective divisions. The Washington Commanders are the current No. 2 seed in the NFC and lead the NFC East thanks to a 7-2 start, while the Arizona Cardinals currently lead the NFC West with a 5-4 record.
San Francisco, who represented the NFC in the Super Bowl last season after defeating Detroit in the NFC Championship game, currently is on the outside of the playoff picture with a 4-4 record.
The other division leader is the Atlanta Falcons, who have a 6-3 record. Two of the NFC Wild Card seeds are currently held by NFC North teams, the Vikings and the Packers, while the Philadelphia Eagles are between the two as the No. 6 seed.
Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture, with current playoff seeding, after nine weeks of NFL action.
1.) Detroit Lions (7-1)
2.) Washington Commanders (7-2)
3.) Atlanta Falcons (6-3)
4.) Arizona Cardinals (5-4)
5.) Minnesota Vikings (6-2)
6.) Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
7.) Green Bay Packers (6-3)