Lions Treated Matthew Stafford Differently than Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson requested to play for another team in the National Football League.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson remains in contact with his former quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Unfortunately for Johnson, his fate did not end up the same as the team's signal-caller for the past 12 seasons.

Recall, when Stafford went to management this offseason to ask for a trade, the organization quickly obliged, and even sent him to one of the organization's in the NFL ready to win.

"They had every right to go, “Well, I’m sorry you feel that way. But you’ve got two years left on your deal. So you’re going to be here next year," Stafford told Mitch Albom. "But the way the team has handled it, I think it’s worked out for everybody, and I think it will in the future. I cannot express how much gratitude I feel towards them."

The same cannot be said for Johnson when he attempted to play for another organization.

In a recent interview with Woodward Sports, Johnson explained that he would have played with any other franchise after his unsuccessful run in Detroit.

“You know what, it sucked that they didn’t let me go, but they let Matthew go. But hey, it is what it is,” Johnson said. “I’m not mad at Matthew. I love Matthew.”

Johnson added, “We asked would they release me or let me go to another team. They wouldn’t."

It is important to note that the decision on Johnson was overseen by then principal owner Martha Ford.

While Sheila Ford Hamp was still part of the organization's front office, she only became principal owner in 2020.

In her short tenure, it appears the "culture" is being modified from past regimes.

The next step in the organization's evolution will be mending the fences with their former star wideout.

