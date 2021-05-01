Detroit Lions' 2021 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Here is a list of undrafted free agents that the Lions will sign following the 2021 NFL Draft

In 2019, the Detroit Lions signed 13 undrafted free agents.

Last season, with the sports world adjusting to operating virtually, the Lions only signed seven UDFAs.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked whether there will be less activity following the draft, due to the global pandemic.

“I don’t know if I can universally answer that and speak for other teams. I know for our case, obviously our last pick is in -- as of right now -- our last pick is in the fifth round. So, it’s not going to change our approach or alter our approach in how we’re going to attack undrafted free agency," he said. "We have a good plan in place that we have met about, and we have a great process in place, I would say, for undrafted free agency. That’s not really going to change our approach in terms of numbers or how many we’re going to sign or how many that we need per position.”

Below is our undrafted free-agent tracker:

1.) Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett

2.) Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams

3.) Kansas State CB AJ Parker

4.) Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt

5.) Middle Tennessee State OT Robert Jones

Picks made by Lions in 2021 NFL Draft: