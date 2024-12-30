Lions-Vikings Season Finale Set for Sunday Night Football
The Detroit Lions’ Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings will be for the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. On Sunday, the NFL made it official that the game will also be in front of a national audience.
Detroit and Minnesota will square off at Ford Field on Sunday Night Football, marking their third appearance on Sunday Night and sixth overall primetime game this season. Detroit is 4-0 in primetime this year, with another game on Monday Night Football against San Francisco in Week 17.
The Vikings are 14-2, while the Lions are 13-2 ahead of their showdown with the 49ers Monday. Their Week 18 game will be the final game of the regular season across the league. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.
The winner of the game will win the division and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs, which also comes with home-field advantage. Meanwhile, the loser will be seeded fifth and forced to play on the road beginning in the Wild Card round.
Detroit is looking to clinch its second-consecutive division title, while the Vikings are seeking their second in three years. Ironically, the Lions clinched the division last season with a win over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Lions won the first matchup between the two teams, 31-29, on Oct. 20. The Vikings raced to an early lead in that game, but Detroit used a strong second quarter and a last-second field goal by Jake Bates to steal the road win.
