Lions Waive WR Jonathan Adams, Sign WR Chad Hansen

Detroit Lions have made changes to their wide receivers room.

Just after the completion of voluntary workouts, the Detroit Lions have made two roster moves, both involving wide receivers.

On Friday, the team announced that wideout Jonathan Adams had been waived and wideout Chad Hansen had been signed to a contract.

Adams, who signed with Detroit as an unrestricted free agent, was likely facing an uphill battle to make the team.

In 2020, Adams secured 79 receptions for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Those statistical numbers made Adams a strong candidate to be signed after he went undrafted.

It appeared that Adams was a long shot to make Detroit’s roster since the front office also guaranteed $100,000 to Notre Dame wideout Javon McKinley -- which indicated to many, he has the early lead to earn a roster spot.

Hansen, 26, has spent time with six NFL teams.

He played college football for the California Bears and was drafted by the New York Jets in fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He has spent time with the Patriots, Saints, Titans, Broncos and Texans.

In 2019, Hansen was claimed off waivers by the Texans. In 2020, Hansen was waived by the Texans and signed to the practice squad the next day.

He was elevated to the active roster in December for the team's weeks 13 and 14 games against the Colts and Bears.

He recorded five catches for 101 yards against the Colts. He was eventually released by the Texans in March of 2021.

Those familiar with former Lions wideout Chris Lacy will relate to Hansen, as that has been the early professional comparison by analysts.

In his career, Hansen has recorded 26 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown.