Lions Waive CB Alex Brown

Just ahead of roster cutdown deadline, Lions announce roster move on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions must cut their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

On Sunday, the team announced that cornerback Alex Brown had been waived.

Brown, 24, played collegiate football at South Carolina State.

He finished his collegiate career with 90 tackles, 26 passes defensed, seven interceptions and one sack in 31 games.

In his NFL career, Brown spent time with the 49ers, Eagles and Jets, as well as the past two seasons with the Chiefs.

Unfortunately, Brown missed the 2020 season, after suffering a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in practice.

Detroit's secondary currently features Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye and the recently signed Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The veteran cornerback is expected to earn the nod to play in the slot in 2021.

Corn Elder are Ifeatu Melifonwu are also expected to contribute in 2021, but Elder has missed time in training camp dealing with injuriers.

Quinton Dunbar was also released after not being present for the majority of training camp dealing with with personal matters.

Mike Ford, AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs are all expected to compete for snaps in the secondary during training camp, as well.

