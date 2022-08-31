Skip to main content

Lions Waive David Blough, Will Sign QB Nate Sudfeld

Lions hope David Blough can remain to play on the practice squad.

Unfortunately for David Blough, his time on the Detroit Lions active roster has come to an end. 

After making the Lions initial 53-man roster, the team has waived the 27-year-old quarterback. 

Both Blough and Tim Boyle were given an extensive opportunity to make Detroit's initial roster. 

While Blough made the initial roster, his play did not give the coaching staff confidence that he could step on the field and win games, should veteran signal-caller Jared Goff have to miss any reps or game action. 

The former Boilermakers quarterback fumbled late against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason opener and did not exactly shine in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Now, the hope will be that Blough is able to remain and develop in Detroit's system, but on the practice squad. 

According to reports from NFL Network, the Lions are expected to sign quarterback Nate Sudfield to the roster as his replacement. 

Sudfeld, a 2016 sixth-round who played collegiately at Indiana, recently had a four-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since 2017, he played in four games and completed 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

