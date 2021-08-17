Lions Waive Michael Barnett, Chad Hansen, Shaun Dion Hamilton Placed on Reserve List
The deadline for NFL teams to reach 85 players was set for Tuesday, August 17, at 4 p.m.
For the Detroit Lions, they were required to waive two players, after making a series of roster moves prior to the deadline.
Running back Michael Warren was waived from the injured reserve list, and was provided with an injury settlement. Meanwhile, tight end Charlie Taumoepeau was waived with an injury designation, after reportedly being involved in an automobile accident with teammate Alex Brown. Offensive lineman Evan Boehm was placed earlier on the reserve/injured list.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Lions announced that defensive tackle Michael Barnett was waived. Wide receiver Chad Hansen was waived with an injury settlement. Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, who was having a solid training camp prior to his injury, was placed also placed on the reserve/injured list.
Here are important dates to pay attention to for the Lions and for the rest of the league.
- August 24 -- NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters to 80 players. This will occur three days after the Lions' second preseason game.
- August 31 -- NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters to 53 players. This will occur four days after the Lions' third preseason game.
2021 Detroit Lions preseason schedule
- Week 2 -- Away vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. EST
- Week 3 -- Home vs. Indianapolis Colts on Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. EST
