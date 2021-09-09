Detroit Lions Release WR Javon McKinley, Sign Tackle Will Holden

The Detroit Lions have parted ways with a wide receiver many felt early on had an opportunity to make plays for the offense.

On Thursday, the team announced that wideout Javon McKinley was released from the 16-man practice squad.

McKinley, 23, signed with the Lions as undrafted rookie free agent after not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly noted that it was likely going to be a struggle for McKinley to crack the Lions roster coming out of training camp.

"I also believe McKinley is a bit of a project and that he will eventually find his way to playing the role of a receiving tight end because he lacks what it takes to beat NFL corners, in terms of speed, athleticism and route polish," Kelly wrote back in early July.

Tackle Will Holden signed to practice squad

Prior to joining the Lions practice, tackle Will Holden was waived by the Indianapolis Colts.

Holden appeared in 48 games (35 starts) at Vanderbilt, playing guard and both tackle spots during his career with the Commodores.

As a senior, he started all 13 games in 2016 and aided running back Ralph Webb become the team’s all-time leading rusher.

In the NFL, he has also had stops with the Cardinals, Saints, Seahawks, 49ers, Ravens and Dolphins since being drafted in the fifth-round of the 2017 draft.

