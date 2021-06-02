Lions Waive DT John Atkins

Detroit Lions have one open roster position after waiving defensive tackle John Atkins.

The Detroit Lions have one open position on their 90-man roster after deciding to part ways with defensive tackle John Atkins.

Atkins played his college football at Georgia, where he finished with 81 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery in 48 games.

Atkins spent his first training camp with the New England Patriots after not being drafted.

He was cut by New England at the end of training camp in September of 2018.

Atkins was subsequently signed to Detroit's practice squad in 2018.

He made his NFL debut on Dec. 23, 2018, in a 27-9 loss to the Vikings, and secured two tackles along the way.

In 2019, Atkins played in 12 games, including six starts, and made 20 tackles.

Last season, Atkins opted-out of the NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Players were given the choice to opt out if they felt the risks of playing outweighed the benefits.

Based on the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, players who opted out secured a salary advance in the amount of $150,000.

Players could have secured $350K if they were deemed a high risk to contract the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old defensive lineman was not at the OTA practice that was open to the media last week.

Detroit recently added defensive tackle Brian Price to the roster after Joel Heath was lost for the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

