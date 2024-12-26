Lions Waive Kwon Alexander
The Detroit Lions have waived linebacker Kwon Alexander.
Originally signed to the active roster from the Denver Broncos' practice squad, Alexander played two games with the Lions. He was a healthy inactive for the team's Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears.
Waiving Alexander is the second transaction the team has made at the linebacker position this week, as they waived veteran David Long Jr. on Tuesday. Long was claimed on waivers by the Tennessee Titans, but he failed his physical with the team.
ESPN reported that the Lions would like Alexander to return on the practice squad if he clears waivers. In two games with the Lions, Alexander recorded four tackles. He was acquired as part of the team's spree of additions following multiple injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears.
In his 10th NFL season, Alexander has recorded 643 total tackles and 13.5 sacks. Alexander earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Lions have been getting healthier at the linebacker position in recent weeks, as Jalen Reeves-Maybin returned to practice last week and is on track to make his return against San Francisco on Monday. Meanwhile, Alex Anzalone is getting close to returning from a broken forearm suffered in Week 12 against Jacksonville.
Detroit also has the ability to utilize safety Ifeatu Melifonwu as an outside linebacker, and Jamal Adams can be elevated one more time to the active roster from the practice squad.
Additional reading
1.) Lions Week 17 Thursday Injury Report
2.) Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Sign With Detroit Lions
3.) What You Must Know About Lions Playoff Odds, Clinching Scenarios