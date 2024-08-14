Lions Waive Morice Norris, Sign CB
With injuries hitting a number of position groups hard, the Detroit Lions once again have made an addition to the defensive backfield.
On Wednesday, the Lions signed cornerback Javelin Guidry and waived injured safety Morice Norris. The Fresno State product had been having a strong start to training camp but had suffered a hamstring injury according to coach Dan Campbell.
Norris had stood out both in the secondary and on special teams during his reps with the Lions.
Detroit has had to add depth in the cornerback room due to a rash of injuries, as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw both left practice Monday and Emmanuel Moseley is out indefinitely with a torn pec.
Guidry has played in 32 NFL games in his career with five starts. In that time, he has totaled 70 tackles, one tackle for loss and three passes defensed. He has spent time with the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons organizations.
He went undrafted in 2020 before signing with the Jets, with whom he would eventually make the final roster.
The Lions added more depth in the secondary on Tuesday with the signing of Essang Bassey. Guidry and Bassey project as organizational depth while the secondary gets healthy, with players like Arnold being unlikely to play in the preseason Week 2 game against Kansas City.
