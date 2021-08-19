Lions Activate Nick Williams, Waive TE Hunter Thedford

The Detroit Lions get one of their veteran defensive lineman back.

Ahead of their second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions will have one of their veteran defensive lineman back.

Nick Williams, who was previously placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has been activated to the active roster on Thursday, according to the team.

Williams, who had been previously outspoken about the global pandemic and vaccinations, took to social media after being placed on the COVID list to state he experienced mild symptoms after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike are expected to have an impact immediately on the Lions’ defensive line.

Williams had a less than stellar first season in Detroit, as he was expected to build off of one of his better seasons in 2019 with the Chicago Bears.

Thedford was in competition to be the team’s third tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Darren Fells.

Detroit’s top tight ends are expected to have highly productive seasons in offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn’s offense. Both have lived up to the billing the first couple weeks of camp.

It appears as though Alize Mack is the front-runner earn the nod, as Thedford never really left a lasting impression with the coaching staff during training camp.

