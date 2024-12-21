Lions Waive Two Players, Activate Ifeatu Melifonwu, Sign Three Players
The Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 16 matchup with the Chicago Bears.
For Sunday's game, the Lions have chosen to elevate running back Jermar Jefferson and safety Loren Strickland from the practice squad.
Additionally, the team activated Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve and signed wide receiver Tom Kennedy, outside linebacker Mitchell Agude and defensive lineman Chris Smith to the active roster.
To make room on the roster, the Lions waived safety Brandon Joseph and wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Defensive lineman David Bada was also waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Smith, Kennedy and Agude have all appeared in games this season as practice squad elevations. Though Melifonwu was activated, he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Jefferson is in his fourth NFL season and was a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Lions. He has been on the team's practice squad for the last three seasons, and had 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery both spoke highly of Jefferson's performance in training camp and the preseason. He was among the most explosive players in camp, and will now get an opportunity to perform on Sunday.
"He is a guy that has matured so much from the moment he got in the building, and he’s taken some lumps and been cut and brought back and this, that and the other," Johnson said. "He’s really deserving of a chance here this week to show what he’s made out of. He’s almost like a silent assassin, he goes about his business, he’s coming in, he’s working, don’t even hear a peep from him in the unit meetings, but you know when you’re watching him on scout team and how he’s going about his job, he’s taking it very seriously, he’s very professional and I’m looking forward to him getting a chance this week.”