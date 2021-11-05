Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    WR Tyrell Williams Waived with Injury Settlement

    The Detroit Lions have waived wideout Tyrell Williams.
    On Friday, the Detroit Lions waived wideout Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement. 

    Williams suffered a head injury in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field. 

    "That doesn’t look good right now," Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket, prior to the Lions' game with the Bengals. "I would say that’s off in the distance for sure."

    Williams was expected to be the Lions' top receiver when he signed a one-year contract this spring.

    He unfortunately only recorded 39 snaps with the Lions, and secured two receptions for 14 yards. 

    The veteran wideout had been on the injured reserve list since September 23. 

    Since Williams and Quintez Cephus have been absent, Detroit's offense has relied upon Trinity Benson, KhaDarel Hodge and Kalif Raymond to shoulder the load, along with rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

    Unfortunately, Detroit's offense has not been able to utilize its wideouts on a consistent basis.

    Lions head coach Dan Campbell even noted that quarterback Jared Goff has targeted tight end T.J. Hockenson quite often, following his team's loss to the Eagles. 

    If Lions general manager Brad Holmes wants to bring in wideout Odell Beckham Jr., the team has until Monday afternoon to place a waiver claim. 

    WR Tyrell Williams Waived with Injury Settlement

