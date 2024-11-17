Lions Week 11 Rooting Guide
The Detroit Lions have their sights set on home-field advantage in the 2024 NFL playoffs.
Currently, they hold the top seed in the NFC, which would mean that all of their playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl would be held at Ford Field. However, a lot of time remains between Week 11 and the start of the postseason.
Detroit hosts Jacksonville with a chance to keep their advantage, and could also get help from a number of other teams across the league.
Dan Campbell outlined the importance of the team's culture during his media session Friday, explaining how much they can benefit from competing for one another in each and every game.
"This is type-A personalities and very confident, especially if you’re competing at the highest level," Campbell said. "But to be able to put your ego aside for the guy next to you and you say you care about him, will you care about him enough to do everything it takes to get on the field and do your job and produce, and it should break your heart when you don’t finish for a player next to you, you don’t finish a block or you don’t chase the ball down and it turned into something bigger than it needed to be or you’re not in the gap you’re supposed to be in."
Here is a rooting guide for Lions fans in Week 11, with outcomes tailored to create the best possible playoff seeding situations for Detroit.
Vikings (7-2) at Titans (2-7): Titans
Packers (6-3) at Bears (4-5): Bears
Rams (4-5) at Patriots (3-7): Patriots
Seahawks (4-5) at 49ers (5-4): Seahawks
Falcons (6-4) at Broncos (5-5): Broncos
Texans (6-4) at Cowboys (3-6): Texans