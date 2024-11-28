Lions Week 13 Rooting Guide
The Detroit Lions have been on a special run throughout the 2024 season, and are looking to continue their roll against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.
If Detroit can secure a victory, it could set up an exciting weekend. With a series of outcomes, Detroit could secure a playoff berth as soon as the conclusion of the week. If their division rival Minnesota Vikings defeat the Arizona Cardinals, it would help as a Cardinals loss is in all of their clinching scenarios.
The Lions' defense will be tasked with slowing rookie quarterback Caleb Williams on Thursday, as coach Dan Campbell praised the growth shown by the young passer of the last several games.
“There’s just a lot and so what I’ve been impressed with is just he has grown, he has grown every game but these last two I really feel like he’s taken off and what they’re doing with him has been really good for him and he just looks very composed," Campbell said. "He doesn’t get frazzled, plays pretty fast, and he’s an accurate passer, big arm, and he’s got some guys that can get open for him.”
Here's a look at who Lions fans should root for in Week 13 of the 2024 season, with the team hypothetically clinching a playoff berth if these results hold.
Lions Week 13 rooting guide
Giants (2-9) at Cowboys (4-7) -- Giants
Dolphins (5-6) at Packers (8-3) -- Dolphins
Chargers (7-4) at Falcons (6-5) -- Chargers
Seahawks (6-5) at Jets (3-8) -- Jets
Titans (3-8) at Commanders (7-5) -- Titans
Cardinals (6-5) at Vikings (9-2) -- Vikings
Rams (5-6) at Saints (4-7) -- Saints
Buccaneers (5-6) at Panthers (3-8) -- Panthers
Eagles (9-2) at Ravens (8-4) -- Ravens
49ers (5-6) at Bills (9-2) -- Bills