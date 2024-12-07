All Lions

Lions Week 14 Rooting Guide

Who should Lions fans root for in Week 14?

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers for a 34-31 win.
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers for a 34-31 win. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have clinched a berth in the postseason. However, their eyes remain fixated on earning the the top seed in the NFC.

While a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday certainly helped their case, Detroit would benefit even more from a number of games going their way on Sunday. As the Lions take advantage of a mini bye week as a result of their next game not coming until next Sunday, they could get some help in the race for the NFC No. 1 seed.

Detroit's two biggest threats for the top seed are the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, both of which have 10-2 records entering Sunday. The Eagles are hosting the Carolina Panthers, while the Vikings have a home date with the Atlanta Falcons.

Philadelphia currently leads the NFC East and currently hold the second seed, while the Vikings are a divisional foe for the Lions that are seeded fifth as a result of their status as a wild card team. Minnesota has managed to keep pace in the NFC North race despite the Lions' 11 game winning streak, with their only losses coming to Detroit and Los Angeles.

The Lions and Vikings will meet to end the season, meaning the Lions currently control their own destiny in the division title race. Any loss by the Vikings is helpful to the Lions' cause, and the same can be said for the Eagles.

Here's who each Lions fan should be rooting for in Week 14, a week with plenty of playoff implications on the line.

Lions Week 14 rooting guide

Saints (4-8) at Giants (2-10) -- Giants

Falcons (6-6) at Vikings (10-2) -- Falcons

Panthers (3-9) at Eagles (10-2) -- Panthers

Seahawks (7-5) at Cardinals (6-6) -- Cardinals

Bears (4-8) at 49ers (5-7) -- 49ers

Bills (10-2) at Rams (6-6) -- Bills

Bengals (4-8) at Cowboys (5-7) -- Bengals

Published
Christian Booher
CHRISTIAN BOOHER

Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division. 

Home/News