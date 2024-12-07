Lions Week 14 Rooting Guide
The Detroit Lions have clinched a berth in the postseason. However, their eyes remain fixated on earning the the top seed in the NFC.
While a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday certainly helped their case, Detroit would benefit even more from a number of games going their way on Sunday. As the Lions take advantage of a mini bye week as a result of their next game not coming until next Sunday, they could get some help in the race for the NFC No. 1 seed.
Detroit's two biggest threats for the top seed are the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, both of which have 10-2 records entering Sunday. The Eagles are hosting the Carolina Panthers, while the Vikings have a home date with the Atlanta Falcons.
Philadelphia currently leads the NFC East and currently hold the second seed, while the Vikings are a divisional foe for the Lions that are seeded fifth as a result of their status as a wild card team. Minnesota has managed to keep pace in the NFC North race despite the Lions' 11 game winning streak, with their only losses coming to Detroit and Los Angeles.
The Lions and Vikings will meet to end the season, meaning the Lions currently control their own destiny in the division title race. Any loss by the Vikings is helpful to the Lions' cause, and the same can be said for the Eagles.
Here's who each Lions fan should be rooting for in Week 14, a week with plenty of playoff implications on the line.
Saints (4-8) at Giants (2-10) -- Giants
Falcons (6-6) at Vikings (10-2) -- Falcons
Panthers (3-9) at Eagles (10-2) -- Panthers
Seahawks (7-5) at Cardinals (6-6) -- Cardinals
Bears (4-8) at 49ers (5-7) -- 49ers
Bills (10-2) at Rams (6-6) -- Bills
Bengals (4-8) at Cowboys (5-7) -- Bengals