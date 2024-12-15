Lions Week 15 Rooting Guide
The Detroit Lions are facing pressure to continue winning in their pursuit of both the NFC North division crown and the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
Heading into Sunday's action, the Lions hold a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings for the division, and a one-game lead over both the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
Detroit punched its ticket to the postseason with a win over the Packers on Thursday, and now the focus is on locking up home field advantage for the postseason. To do so, the Lions will need to win their division and finish with the best record in the NFC.
It will be no easy task, however, as the Lions will need to continue to stay ahead of the Eagles and Vikings. A win over Buffalo would pay major dividends, as just three regular season games remain after this week.
Coach Dan Campbell explained that while he wants the offense to be explosive, the defense could play a major role in deciding the game.
“Well look, I think certainly we need to score points. If you just look at it on paper, this offense scores points, they do every week," Campbell said. "They have a pretty good recipe, we talked about it, they run the ball, they’ve got receivers that can make something happen and certainly this quarterback, he’s dynamic with the football in his hands. But yeah, but I would also say our defense – we’re going to put a lot on our defense this week. Our defense and special teams is going to play a critical factor in this game. So, yeah, it’s critical, but it’s going to take all three phases here and I expect our defense to play well.”
Here's a rooting guide for Week 15 for Lions fans, with results tailored for the best possible playoff seeding for Detroit.
Lions Week 15 rooting guide
Commanders (8-5) at Saints (5-8) -- Saints
Ravens (8-5) at Giants (2-11) -- Giants
Cowboys (5-8) at Panthers (3-10) -- Panthers
Buccaneers (7-6) at Chargers (8-5) -- Chargers
Patriots (3-10) at Cardinals (6-7) -- Patriots
Steelers (10-3) at Eagles (11-2) -- Steelers
Packers (9-4) at Seahawks (8-5) -- Seahawks
Bears (4-9) at Vikings (11-2) -- Bears
Falcons (6-7) at Raiders (2-11) -- Raiders