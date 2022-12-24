Lions' Week 16 Inactive List

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 16 against the Panthers.

The Detroit Lions have relied on their offensive line all season.

Part of the reason the Lions have twice gone on three-game winning streaks has been the ability of the offensive line to protect Jared Goff and keep the pocket quite clean.

"I mean, it’s kind of what we all know, and that’s that they’re a force. It’s a good unit," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "It’s a real good unit. It’s a talented unit, it’s a tough unit and it’s a resilient group. And, it shows up on tape, and you can’t ignore it. And, it’s one of the reasons why we’re winning.”

Despite being listed as questionable, center Frank Ragnow will suit up against the Panthers.

“These guys are playing their tails off, and as we know, this game, particularly this part of the year, guys get dinged up -- shoot, man, we’re fortunate to have a bunch of really tough guys up front," said Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "So, it’s really a security blanket for me right now, in terms of being able to call this game and not have to worry about them being able to function and do their job. So, just want to give them a shoutout, as we get started here today. They’ve done a great job, our tackles are as good as it gets in this business. Frank's playing out of his mind at center right now, and our guards are playing really solid football, as well. So, makes my life a lot easier.”

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 16 inactives: