All Lions

Lions Week 8 Inactive List

Lions released list of players not available this week against Titans.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shakes hands with rookie offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75)
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shakes hands with rookie offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions entered Week 8 even more thin at the defensive end position after recent injuries.

Prior to Sunday, Josh Paschal and Christian Mahogany were ruled out against the Tennessee Titans. Paschal is expected to return next week after dealing with an illness. Paschal's absence leaves the Lions with limited options at defensive end.

Based on Mahogany's progression over the last three weeks, it is expected he will be activated off of the NFI list this week. Detroit will have to decide whether or not to activate him to the active roster early in the coming week.

On Sunday, the team announced Colby Sorsdal, Loren Strickland, Parker Hesse and Giovanni Manu were inactive as well.

Dan Campbell has credited the Titans defense all week leading up to the home contest at Ford Field, as the opponent this week is ranked in the top-5 in several defensive categories.

During the pregame show, Detroit's fourth-year head coach highlighted the play of linebacker Kenneth Murray, who is solid in coverage and uses his speed to make plays from sideline to sideline.

"He is one of these rare, explosive athletes in this league. He's one of the top guys at the position when you start going down the list," Campbell said on Fox-2 Game Day Live. "The length, the size, the explosiveness, his speed. He can go coast to coast, he plays lights out. High-motor guy, can play in coverage and then you see what he does here running it down and making the play on the sidelines."

Here is a full list of the Lions' inactives for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Additional reading

1.) Best Bet: Sam LaPorta Finds Groove

2.) Titans-Lions Key Matchup: Tennessee's Defense vs. Jared Goff

3.) 98 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions Will Defeat Titans

4.) Predictions: Titans-Lions

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News