Lions Week 8 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions entered Week 8 even more thin at the defensive end position after recent injuries.
Prior to Sunday, Josh Paschal and Christian Mahogany were ruled out against the Tennessee Titans. Paschal is expected to return next week after dealing with an illness. Paschal's absence leaves the Lions with limited options at defensive end.
Based on Mahogany's progression over the last three weeks, it is expected he will be activated off of the NFI list this week. Detroit will have to decide whether or not to activate him to the active roster early in the coming week.
On Sunday, the team announced Colby Sorsdal, Loren Strickland, Parker Hesse and Giovanni Manu were inactive as well.
Dan Campbell has credited the Titans defense all week leading up to the home contest at Ford Field, as the opponent this week is ranked in the top-5 in several defensive categories.
During the pregame show, Detroit's fourth-year head coach highlighted the play of linebacker Kenneth Murray, who is solid in coverage and uses his speed to make plays from sideline to sideline.
"He is one of these rare, explosive athletes in this league. He's one of the top guys at the position when you start going down the list," Campbell said on Fox-2 Game Day Live. "The length, the size, the explosiveness, his speed. He can go coast to coast, he plays lights out. High-motor guy, can play in coverage and then you see what he does here running it down and making the play on the sidelines."
Here is a full list of the Lions' inactives for Sunday's game against the Titans.
