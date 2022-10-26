The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time at their Allen Park facility, ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Eight members of the roster were not spotted at the portion of practice that was available for the media to witness.

In total, nine Lions did not practice, while three were limited.

The Lions still expect wideout Jameson Williams to suit up and play this season.

After suffering an ACL injury, the team has been extremely cautious in bringing the No. 12 overall pick back in the fold.

While it was expected he could debut against the Bills, it may be longer until the speedy wideout sees the field for the first time.

"We feel like we're going to have him before this season's out," Campbell explained. "It's hard to say when that's going to be. I mean, I would say at least probably another month. But I do feel like we're going to get him before this is said."

Speaking in the locker room, wideout DJ Chark expressed he does not expect his ankle injury will require surgery.

Detroit Lions' Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report

Josh Reynolds -- Knee (NP)

Charles Harris -- Groin (NP)

Matt Nelson -- Calf (NP)

Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP)

Mike Hughes -- Knee (NP)

Jonah Jackson -- Neck (NP)

T.J. Hockenson -- Knee (NP)

DeShon Elliott -- Finger (NP)

Chase Lucas -- Anke (NP)

Taylor Decker -- Neck (LP)

Frank Ragnow -- Foot (LP)

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Concussion protocol (LP)

D'Andre Swift -- Ankle/Shoulder (FP)

Will Harris -- Hip (FP)

