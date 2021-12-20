Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Snap Counts: Lions-Cardinals

    A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Arizona Cardinals.
    Author:

    Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals

    Offense

    Quarterbacks

    Goff was forced to miss one snap after the Cardinals took an unnecessary roughing the passer penalty. After walking off the field with trainers, Goff returned after missing one snap. 

    Running backs

    Reynolds has earned the respect of the coaching staff, as he played 65% of offensive snaps against the Cardinals. 

    “Craig has done a good job. Craig since day one, he’s come in and just done his job. It’s all about intensity," head coach Dan Campbell said. "It’s all about focus and he’s just done a great job on scout team and just waited for his opportunity and he’s gotten two now back-to-back and showed up.”

    Tight ends

    • Brock Wright: (49) 75% -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)
    • Shane Zylstra: (29) 45% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

    Wide receivers

    • Amon-Ra St. Brown: (45) 69% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)
    • Kalif Raymond: (45) 69% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)
    • Josh Reynolds: (41) 63% -- One special teams snap (4%)
    • Tom Kennedy: (15) 23% -- One special teams snaps (4%)
    • KhaDarel Hodge: 10 special teams snaps (40%)
    stbrown5

    Offensive linemen

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17385340_168388382_lowres

    Detroit Lions Make NFL History in Victory Over Cardinals

    Detroit Lions accomplished this feat that no other team has accomplished in NFL history.

    USATSI_17385302_168388382_lowres

    Lions Finding Players to Build Around on Offense and Defense

    Read more on the positives the Detroit Lions can take away from their Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

    harris5

    Jared Goff: 'We Had Will Harris Playing Corner'

    Quarterback Jared Goff explains how the Detroit Lions' mentality aided them against the Arizona Cardinals, despite being double-digit underdogs.

    • Tommy Kraemer: (65) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
    • Evan Brown: (65%) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
    • Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (65) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
    • Penei Sewell: (65) 100%
    • Taylor Decker: (65) 100%
    • Matt Nelson: (18) 28% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
    • Dan Skipper: -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
    • Ryan McCollum: -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

    Defensive linemen

    Detroit's young defensive linemen, Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike, saw a similar amount of reps against the Cardinals as they saw last week on the road against the Broncos. 

    Nick Williams played 59% of defensive snaps for Aaron Glenn's defense.

    Linebackers

    • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (72) 96% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)
    • Charles Harris: (64) 85% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)
    • Derrick Barnes: (47) 63% -- 13 special teams snap (52%)
    • Austin Bryant: (44) 59% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)
    • Rashod Berry: (20) 27%
    • Anthony Pittman: (11%) 15% -- 18 special teams snaps (52%)
    • Alex Anzalone: (5) 7%
    • Josh Woods: (2) 3% 
    • Curtis Bolton: 13 special teams snaps (52%)

    After being forced to play a significant role last week, Josh Woods only played three percent of defensive snaps in Week 15.

    Austin Bryant saw a significant jump in playing time, as he played 59% of defensive snaps on Sunday.

    Campbell noted it was a positive for the defense to have Jalen Reeves-Maybin return and contribute significantly since Alex Anzalone only played five defensive snaps prior to leaving the game due to injury. 

    Defensive backs

    • Amani Oruwariye: (75) 100%
    • Dean Marlowe: (75) 100% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)
    • Will Harris: (75) 100% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)
    • C.J. Moore: (75) 100% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)
    • AJ Parker: (68) 91% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)
    • Brady Breeze: (14) 19% -- 13 special teams snaps (52%)
    • Ifeatu Melifonwu: (5) 7% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)
    • Bobby Price: 15 special teams snaps (60%)
    • Saivon Smith: 10 special teams snaps (40%)

    With a depleted secondary, four defensive backs did not leave the field on Sunday. 

    Rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu saw five snaps defensively, but also aided on special teams against the Cardinals. 

    Special teams

    • Jack Fox: 16 special teams snaps (64%)
    • Scott Daly: Nine special teams snaps (36%)
    • Riley Patterson: Six special teams snaps (24%)

    stbrown5
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Cardinals

    just now
    USATSI_17385340_168388382_lowres
    News

    Detroit Lions Make NFL History in Victory Over Cardinals

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17385302_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Finding Players to Build Around on Offense and Defense

    8 hours ago
    harris5
    News

    Jared Goff: 'We Had Will Harris Playing Corner'

    8 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Lions' Week 15 Studs and Duds

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17385297_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Draft Update: Detroit Falls Out of No. 1 Spot

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17385102_168388382_lowres
    News

    Netflix and Thrill: 5 Takeaways from Detroit Lions' 30-12 Victory Against Cardinals

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17384559_168388382_lowres
    News

    Highest-Priced Cornerback Lions Should Sign This Offseason

    18 hours ago