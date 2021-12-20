Snap Counts: Lions-Cardinals

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Goff was forced to miss one snap after the Cardinals took an unnecessary roughing the passer penalty. After walking off the field with trainers, Goff returned after missing one snap.

Running backs

Craig Reynolds: (42) 65%

Jason Cabinda: (23) 35% -- 23 special teams snaps (92%)

Godwin Igwebuike: (12) 18% -- 17 special teams snaps (68%)

Jermar Jefferson: (6) 9%

Reynolds has earned the respect of the coaching staff, as he played 65% of offensive snaps against the Cardinals.

“Craig has done a good job. Craig since day one, he’s come in and just done his job. It’s all about intensity," head coach Dan Campbell said. "It’s all about focus and he’s just done a great job on scout team and just waited for his opportunity and he’s gotten two now back-to-back and showed up.”

Tight ends

Brock Wright: (49) 75% -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Shane Zylstra: (29) 45% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (45) 69% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Kalif Raymond: (45) 69% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Josh Reynolds: (41) 63% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Tom Kennedy: (15) 23% -- One special teams snaps (4%)

KhaDarel Hodge: 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Offensive linemen

Tommy Kraemer: (65) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Evan Brown: (65%) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (65) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Penei Sewell: (65) 100%

Taylor Decker: (65) 100%

Matt Nelson: (18) 28% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Dan Skipper: -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Ryan McCollum: -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Defensive linemen

Nick Williams: (44) 59%

Jesse Lemonier: (43) 57% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Michael Brockers: (32) 43%

Levi Onwuzurike: (26) 35% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Alim McNeill: (17) 23% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)

John Penisini: (11) 15% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Detroit's young defensive linemen, Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike, saw a similar amount of reps against the Cardinals as they saw last week on the road against the Broncos.

Nick Williams played 59% of defensive snaps for Aaron Glenn's defense.

Linebackers

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (72) 96% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Charles Harris: (64) 85% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Derrick Barnes: (47) 63% -- 13 special teams snap (52%)

Austin Bryant: (44) 59% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Rashod Berry: (20) 27%

Anthony Pittman: (11%) 15% -- 18 special teams snaps (52%)

Alex Anzalone: (5) 7%

Josh Woods: (2) 3%

Curtis Bolton: 13 special teams snaps (52%)

After being forced to play a significant role last week, Josh Woods only played three percent of defensive snaps in Week 15.

Austin Bryant saw a significant jump in playing time, as he played 59% of defensive snaps on Sunday.

Campbell noted it was a positive for the defense to have Jalen Reeves-Maybin return and contribute significantly since Alex Anzalone only played five defensive snaps prior to leaving the game due to injury.

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (75) 100%

Dean Marlowe: (75) 100% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Will Harris: (75) 100% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

C.J. Moore: (75) 100% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

AJ Parker: (68) 91% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Brady Breeze: (14) 19% -- 13 special teams snaps (52%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (5) 7% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Bobby Price: 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Saivon Smith: 10 special teams snaps (40%)

With a depleted secondary, four defensive backs did not leave the field on Sunday.

Rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu saw five snaps defensively, but also aided on special teams against the Cardinals.

Special teams