The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time at their Allen Park facility, ahead of their Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media were running back D'Andre Swift, cornerbacks AJ Parker and Chase Lucas plus offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Matt Nelson.

For head coach Dan Campbell and the roster, sitting with a record of 1-6 has been a challenge.

Offensive lineman Taylor Decker discussed how "exhausting" it is to be on the wrong end of the scoreboard in close games.



Campbell was asked at his pre-practice media session just how challenging it has been to navigate through the tough times the team has faced.

"Listen, nobody will tell you it's easy," said Campbell, "But, I do know this, if we don't come back in on a day like today, on Wednesday, and have a great gameplan ready and for them to believe that we (really) believe in this gameplan and them in the game plan doing these jobs that we feel like fit them perfectly against our opponent with enthusiasm and energy, you'll never get there.

"And so, that falls on us," Campbell continued. "And, that's what we did. And, today, it's a restart. No different than Wednesday. We came in. We got to have energy, and we believe in the plan that we put together. We want the players to know we believe in them and this plan with them involved in it."

