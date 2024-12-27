Lions Week 17 Friday Injury Report
With David Montgomery sidelined, the Detroit Lions leaned heavily on Jahmyr Gibbs to shoulder the load at the running back position.
Montgomery is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, so Gibbs is expected to continue working as the lead back throughout Detroit's final two regular season games.
In the first game without Montgomery, a Week 16 win over Chicago, Gibbs had 27 touches for 154 all-purpose yards. Though the 27 touches are a heavier workload than he's accustomed to, Gibbs showed little trouble in handling it.
The Lions also found spots for Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and Sione Vaki throughout the game. For as long as Montgomery is sidelined, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery will likely deploy a similar approach.
“Probably – I think less in the total number of carries and more about the reps," Johnson said. "I think Scottie (Montgomery) said last week we were thinking somewhere in the 40 range, and we really nailed that. And so (Jermar) Jefferson and Craig (Reynolds) came in and we didn’t miss a beat when they came in and spelled him for a little bit, and then (Sione) Vaki came in for the two-minute drive and did a nice job as well. So, I would anticipate a similar rotation going forward.”
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold was a limited participant in Friday's practice after missing Thursday due to illness.
Lions Week 17 Friday injury report
David Montgomery -- NP (Knee)
Terrion Arnold -- LP (Illness)
Graham Glasgow -- FP (Knee)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- FP (Neck)
Kalif Raymond -- FP (Foot)