Odds Detroit Lions Will Have No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions cannot select lower than fifth in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The sudden end to the Atlanta Falcons game was certainly challenging to deal with for the Detroit Lions' coaching staff and roster.

"Ultimately it falls on me making that (turnover) at the end of the game. He (Dan Campbell) called a hell of a game. He really did," quarterback Tim Boyle said. "Looking back, and I haven’t really had much time to process, but he did a really good job calling a great game. That’s football. Last play of the game, it got us. A learning experience no doubt for me."

With the loss, the Lions have guaranteed themselves an opportunity to draft in the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.

It is highly unlikely the Lions can overtake the Jaguars for the number 1 spot, since interim head coach Darrell Bevell will lead his team the next two weeks against the Patriots and Colts.

Detroit will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks and then home to finish out the season against the Green Bay Packers.

With one more loss, Detroit can all but clinch the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. The odds of the Lions drafting higher is quite slim at this point in the season.

So, we will place the odds at two percent the Lions finish the season at the top of the draft order.

Current 2022 NFL Draft order:

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER