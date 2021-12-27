Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Odds Detroit Lions Will Have No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

    The Detroit Lions cannot select lower than fifth in the 2022 NFL Draft.
    Author:

    The sudden end to the Atlanta Falcons game was certainly challenging to deal with for the Detroit Lions' coaching staff and roster. 

    "Ultimately it falls on me making that (turnover) at the end of the game. He (Dan Campbell) called a hell of a game. He really did," quarterback Tim Boyle said. "Looking back, and I haven’t really had much time to process, but he did a really good job calling a great game. That’s football. Last play of the game, it got us. A learning experience no doubt for me."

    With the loss, the Lions have guaranteed themselves an opportunity to draft in the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

    It is highly unlikely the Lions can overtake the Jaguars for the number 1 spot, since interim head coach Darrell Bevell will lead his team the next two weeks against the Patriots and Colts. 

    Detroit will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks and then home to finish out the season against the Green Bay Packers. 

    With one more loss, Detroit can all but clinch the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. The odds of the Lions drafting higher is quite slim at this point in the season. 

    So, we will place the odds at two percent the Lions finish the season at the top of the draft order. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17412537_168388382_lowres

    Lions' Week 16 Grades

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 16 grades, after their 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

    stbrown5

    Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons

    A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Atlanta Falcons.

    nfl5

    Look: Washington Football Team Sideline Fight Is Going Viral

    Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get into a physical altercation on Sunday Night Football.

    Current 2022 NFL Draft order: 

    • Jaguars: 2-13 
    • Lions: 2-12-1
    • Texans: 4-11 
    • Jets: 4-11
    • Giants: 4-11 
    • Panthers: 5-10 
    • Seahawks: 5-10
    • Bears: 5-10
    • Falcons: 7-8
    • Broncos: 7-8

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    holmes5
    News

    Odds Detroit Lions Will Have No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17412537_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 16 Grades

    57 minutes ago
    stbrown5
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons

    1 hour ago
    nfl5
    News

    Look: Washington Football Team Sideline Fight Is Going Viral

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17411930_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Loss to Falcons Stings, But Keeps No. 1 Pick Hopes Alive

    14 hours ago
    bill5
    News

    Courageous Journalist Asks Bill Belichick Weirdest Question Following Loss

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17411991_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 16 Studs and Duds

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17412128_168388382_lowres
    News

    5 Takeaways from Lions' 20-16 Loss to Falcons

    15 hours ago