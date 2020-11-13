Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report: Golladay Out, Vaitai, Hockenson Questionable

According to a pool report, Detroit's biggest offensive weapon in receiver Kenny Golladay sat out of practice once again on Friday.

It was his third straight day of missing practice, after being held out of the Lions' Week 9 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings with a hip ailment.

Defensive lineman Nick Williams was also not available to practice.

Meanwhile, tight end T.J. Hockenson returned to the practice field in Allen Park, and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai failed to actively participate in the day's drills for a third consecutive practice.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia talked Friday during his pre-practice media session about how difficult it is to hold a practice when a multitude of players is held out from the day's activities due to injury.

"Obviously, we jinxed ourselves a couple of weeks ago, because I don’t think we had anybody injured there. We were feeling pretty good about it, and we got a bunch of them here in a couple of weeks," Patricia said. "You always monitor, and you adjust based on who you have. I think the expanded practice squad’s been great. I think that’s been a really cool thing for everybody with the opportunities, especially, I’d say, some of the situations where (we've been) able to bring guys up because of different deals and all that. I think it’s tremendous for the guys that are on the practice squad."

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP); Out

TE T.J. Hockenson - Toe (LP); Questionable

LB Jarrad Davis - Knee (LP); Questionable

RB/WR Jamal Agnew - Ribs (LP); Questionable

LB Christian Jones - Knee (FP)

G Joe Dahl - Back (LP); Questionable

S Jayron Kearse - Ankle (FP)

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (LP); Questionable

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (NP); Questionable

DE Everson Griffen - Not injury related (FP)

OL Tyrell Crosby - Ankle (FP)

CB Mike Ford - Hip (FP)

CB Jeff Okudah - Ankle/Groin (FP)

DT Danny Shelton - Chest (FP)

S Tracy Walker - Foot (FP)

QB Matthew Stafford - Neck (FP)

