Lions Were YAC Kings in 2024
The Detroit Lions' offense boasts a talented and deep wide receiving corps.
Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the charge coming off his second-consecutive All-Pro season. With three-straight years with over 1,000 seasons, the USC product has been a massive part of the Lions' success.
Detroit also has the speedy Jameson Williams at its disposal, with Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond serving as solid veteran compliments. Additionally, the team added depth in the form of a pair of draft picks, Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett.
Last season, the Lions were one of the best offenses in the league. They paced the NFL in scoring and were near the top in a nmumber of other statistics including passing yards and total yards.
They led the league in yards after catch with 2,508, as the savvy ability of St. Brown and speed of Williams were among the factors that made them difficult to bring down in the open field.
Another element of the receiving corps' success was the fact that it led the league in dropped pass rate, as the team's total was a minuscule 1.7 percent after dropping just seven of the 406 catchable throws made by quarterbacks Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker.
According to the team website, "Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond have outstanding hands, and Jameson Williams has really improved that aspect of his game over the last couple seasons. A low drop percentage also directly correlated to Detroit leading the NFL in yards after the catch last season."