Lions WR Marvin Jones Placed on Injured Reserve

Another week and another serious injury for the Lions.

Marvin Jones, who played on Sunday against the Vikings and hadn't missed a game all season, was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury earlier Tuesday.

The eighth-year wide receiver -- with nine touchdown catches through 13 games -- was on pace for his first 10-TD season since his second year in the league in 2013 with the Bengals.

He finished his 2019 campaign with 779 yards on 62 catches, to go along with those nine TD catches.

He appeared to injure his ankle on a third-and-6 play with less than a minute remaining in Sunday's contest with the Vikings.

Defensive tackle Frank Herron has been signed from the Dolphins’ practice squad to fill Jones' spot on the Lions' active roster.

