Lions Writer Suggests Bold Rebuilding Plan: Trading TE T.J. Hockenson

Should tight end T.J. Hockenson be part of the Detroit Lions rebuilding process moving forward?

The Detroit Lions front office will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to retool the roster.

After a season that only netted three victories, all options should be considered, including outside-the-box ideas.

USA Today's LionsWire proposed a bold trade that would net one of the league's most talented wideouts, who missed a significant portion of two NFL seasons dealing with injury.

As Jeff Risdon writes,

The salary cap-challenged New Orleans Saints -- currently some $75 million over the cap for 2022 -- jumpstart their post-Sean Payton era by dealing away a very expensive but wildly valuable asset in wide receiver Michael Thomas. In exchange for the 28-year-old Thomas, who missed the 2021 season with an injury, the Lions give up TE T.J. Hockenson, their own third-round pick in 2022 and the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft acquired in the Matthew Stafford trade. The Saints also send the Lions a fifth-round pick in 2022 because these sorts of trades invariably include a seemingly superfluous Day 3 pick.

While it is a bold and speculative idea, there are certain aspects of the trade that are intriguing and should be considered.

Thomas is a former All-Pro who led the league in receptions in 2018 and 2019.

Recall, the 28-year-old wideout set an NFL record with 149 receptions back in 2019.

After seven games, Thomas was lost for the 2020 season after suffering an ankle injury. Complications forced Thomas to miss the entire 2021 season.

Could Thomas' familiarity with head coach Dan Campbell be enough to take on his significant salary the next couple of seasons?

Thomas is due over $15 million through the 2025 season.

Hockenson has also battled injuries throughout the early stages of his professional career.

Last season, he was unable to finish the season after injuring his ankle.

This season ended prematurely when Hockenson suffered a thumb injury.

He wound up playing in 12 games in 2021 and finished with 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns.

“Obviously, that’s not how you want to end a season at any point in your career. Now I’ve had two of them, with my ankle (last season) and now this,” Hockenson told reporters following the conclusion of the regular season. “It’s not something that you want to endure -- that you want to go through -- but obviously I would have loved to finish the season with the guys and the coaching staff and everybody. But that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m good.”