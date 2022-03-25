Detroit Lions Sign Linebacker Jarrad Davis
The Detroit Lions brought back a familiar face on Friday.
It was announced by the team that linebacker Jarrad Davis had signed to return to play for the Lions’ defense.
Davis found a new home with the New York Jets in 2021 after signing for one season and $7 million.
The veteran linebacker was the Lions' first-round pick (No. 21 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.
After four underwhelming seasons, former general manager Bob Quinn decided to decline the fifth-year option on Davis' rookie deal before the start of the 2020 season.
It led to the Florida product suiting up for less than 30 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in the 14 games that he played in 2020, his lowest since entering the league.
Yet, he still impressed head coach Dan Campbell during his early evaluation of the roster.
“One of the first things I circled was, man, if we’re running inside zone and we’re running our 42 ace, our lead draw, and you’re leading on No. 40, man, you better fricking be ready for him to drop his hat and hit you right under the chin," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket. “He will literally split your chin open, and knock your hat off. So, look, there’s little things that you circle in there, just on guys that they had."
