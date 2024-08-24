All Lions

List of Lions Roster Bubble Players Entering Preseason Finale

Lions players with plenty to prove against Steelers.

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (8).
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (8). / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Detroit Lions likely have plans to rest a majority, if not all, of their starters in Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As a result, coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff will have another opportunity to fully evaluate the players who have not earned a fully guaranteed spot on the roster. Earlier this week, Campbell said that the Lions have five or six available spots on the roster.

Ultimately, the Lions will have to whittle down the roster from its current form to 53 players. While the talent pool has led to many players being locks to break camp with the team, there have been several players who have made cases to crack the roster.

The deadline to finalize the 53-man roster in its initial form is 4 p.m. Tuesday, which means Saturday's preseason game will be the final opportunity for players in question to make a statement and prove they belong to the Lions' coaching staff.

Here's a list of Lions players presumed to be on the roster bubble ahead of the preseason finale Saturday against the Steelers.

Quarterback: Nate Sudfeld, Jake Fromm

Running back: Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk

Wide receiver: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Daurice Fountain, Kaden Davis, Isaiah Williams, Jalon Calhoun, Maurice Alexander, Tom Kennedy

Tight end: James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, Parker Hesse, Sean McKeon

Offensive line: Jamarco Jones, Michael Niese, Duke Clemens, Bryan Hudson, Kingsley Eguakun, Kayode Awosika, Jake Burton

Defensive line: James Houston, Chris Smith, Isaac Ukwu, Mathieu Betts, Pat O'Connor

Linebacker: Ben Niemann, Ty Summers, Abraham Beauplan, Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Cornerback: Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Essang Bassey, Javelin Guidry, Rachad Wildgoose

Safety: Brandon Joseph, C.J. Moore, Loren Strickland, Chelen Garnes

Special teams: Scott Daly, Hogan Hatten

