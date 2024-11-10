LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Sunday Night Showdown Against Texans
The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans are squaring off in primetime in a highly anticipated matchup.
Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations. And while injuries have bumped both teams, they both lead their respective divisions. As a result, the showdown on Sunday will allow the winning team to add another marquee win to their resume to start the second half of the regular season.
Lions coach Dan Campbell, known for his energy, admitted that channeling the anticipation for a game such as this can be challenging given that it starts in the late evening.
"It's a long time to go. You've got to be careful with how you take the coffee in the morning, when you start the music, you get the blood flowing because you'll burn out if youre not careful," Campbell told Fox 2 Game Day Live. "It's a long time to wait. If you know me, you know I like primetime games at 1 o'clock. But listen, this is gonna be a great matchup against a great team, plays very much like we do. Physical battle here, it's gonna be fun."
The Lions will be tasked with slowing down a high-powered Texans attack, headlined by quarterback C.J. Stroud. Running back Joe Mixon is another key factor, as he's been an excellent addition after joining the team in free agency this past offseason.
"He brings the attitude, he brings the run game. He is the type of player, very much like (running back) David (Montgomery) for us, if it's just a little bit muddy or he's got somebody around him, he can make it right," Campbell said. "He can get these extra yards. Run after contact, violent runner. It's hard to tackle, man. Population of the football on him."
Follow along for updates all throughout Sunday's Lions-Texans game.