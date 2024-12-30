LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' NFC Championship Rematch Against 49ers
The Detroit Lions are looking to avenge a crushing defeat they suffered as they return to Levi's Stadium.
On Monday, the Lions will venture back to the spot where their 2023 season ended one game short of the Super Bowl. After building a 17-point halftime lead, the Lions were unable to finish the game and the San Francisco 49ers rallied to claim the NFC's spot in the Super Bowl.
There won't be as much on the line on Monday, as the 49ers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but Detroit still has plenty to play for. Though the result of Monday's game will not have any immediate impact on the team's playoff hopes, a loss could be detrimental in the event of a tie next week against Minnesota.
Key matchup: George Kittle vs Jack Campbell
Coach Dan Campbell has made it known that the Lions will not rest starters for Monday's game, but rather the team is bringing everything it has in an effort to win the game.
While the 49ers have been battered by injuries, one playmaker that will present plenty of problems is tight end George Kittle. The veteran tight end has performed at an elite level since being drafted in the fifth-round of the 2017 Draft.
"I feel like he continues to play at a high level, a higher level. It's like, 'Can this guy continue to get this much better?' Yeah, well he seems to be getting this much better," Campbell said. "So this guy has been a weapon. Getting ready for Chicago, this guy, the first two drives he probably had over 100 yards receiving. Just explosive. This guy has got range. He's got the ability to make tough catches, flip his hips and then he's got run after catch, that's why he's so dangerous."
Follow along all throughout Sunday's game for live updates and highlights.