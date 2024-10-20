LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Battle for First Place Against Vikings
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will square off with first place in the NFC North on the line as the 2024 season approaches its halfway point.
Minnesota enters Sunday's game unbeaten while the Lions come in with one loss. As a result, the winner of this game will take the upper hand seven weeks into the campaign. It's the first opportunity this season for the Lions to duel with a divisional foe.
In the battle between the two most recent divisional champions, the Lions will be forced to overcome some adversity in the form of Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury.
Heading to a venue that is notoriously tough to play at, and playing their first game without a key defender, the Lions have plenty in the way of challenges in Sunday's game. And yet, coach Dan Campbell explained that he feels it is set up nicely for the Lions.
Campbell has preached the importance of overcoming adversity throughout his tenure as the team's head coach. Sunday's game against the Vikings will be no different as his team looks to claim the first place spot in the division.
"Listen, we have to play our game and we have to set the tone for the game," Campbell said on FOX-2 Game Day Live. "This is our first division game, it's on the road, they are undefeated, they are the division leader. And it's perfect, we're coming off adversity, and so it's great. It really is set up perfect for us."
Follow along all throughout Sunday's game between the Lions and Vikings for live updates.
1:27 p.m. -- The Vikings mount a drive, but the Lions are able to get a third down stop to halt the momentum. Rookie kicker Will Reichard is able to add to the lead, though, drilling a 57-yard field goal to put the Vikings up 10-0 with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter.
1:17 p.m. -- Jared Goff is sacked at the line of scrimmage on a third-and-4. The Lions are forced to punt, and Jack Fox boots it 63 yards for a touchback. The VIkings take over on their own 20-yard line with 10:10 remaining in the first quarter.
1:08 p.m. -- Aaron Jones runs 34 yards for a touchdown on Minnesota's second play from scrimmage. The Vikings lead the Lions, 7-0, with 11:43 remaining in the first quarter.
1:06 p.m. -- Kayode Awosika is flagged for holding on back-to-back plays, and Jared Goff is sacked on second-down leading to a three-and-out. The Lions attempt a fake punt that is unsuccessful, and the Vikings take over on the Lions' 34-yard line.
1:01 p.m. -- The Vikings won the toss and deferred. Detroit's offense will get the ball first.
12:45 p.m. -- Offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler is among the Lions' inactives for Sunday's game. As a result, Kayode Awosika is expected to start at right guard.