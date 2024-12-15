LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Week 15 Matchup With Bills
The Detroit Lions have a chance to take another step toward the NFC North division title and the top seed in the postseason in their Week 15 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
At 12-1 and winners of 11 straight games, the Lions have been able to assert themselves as one of the NFL's best teams. However, Dan Campbell and his team will be matching up against an opponent of similar class in Sean McDermott's 10-3 Bills.
With a win, the Lions' odds for the top seed improve to 90 percent with three weeks remaining. A loss would drop their odds from 77 percent to 69 percent.
Other notable games for Detroit's playoff seeding this week include the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) at the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) hosting the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
With two teams right on their heels, the Lions are aware of the urgency that comes with each game. Campbell knows Sunday's game against Buffalo will be no easy task.
"They are a tough, gritty group, man. They play dang good defense, they fly to the football, they hit, they’re disruptive," Campbell said on Sirius XM earlier in the week. "Offensively, man, they’ve got weapons. Big offensive line comes off the ball, (Bills offensive coordinator) Joe Brady is doing a good job, they’re leaning on the run game and then you can’t say enough about Josh Allen. He’s just a tough, rugged, strong, accurate passer. He’s got speed, he’s smart, instinctive. He’s kind of a complete package of everything at the quarterback position with the ability to run. He’s a formidable opponent, to say the least."
The Bills are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and are looking to keep pace with the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC No. 1 seed. As a result, Sunday's game will carry massive implications for both teams.
"We’ve got our hands full, we know that. But as always, we look forward to these. We love these battles against big-time opponents," Campbell said. "We’re in December, we’re in the playoff hunt, we’re in the seeding. This is a huge one for us."
Follow along for live updates and highlights all throughout Sunday's Lions-Bills matchup.
4:34 p.m. -- Josh Allen runs for a 1-yard touchdown. The Bills lead the Lions 7-0 with 10:56 remaining in the first quarter. Their scoring drive spanned 73 yards over seven plays and 3:06.
4:33 p.m. -- Another long connection from Allen to Johnson goes for 25 yards to the Lions' 5-yard line. First-and-goal for the Bills.
4:30 p.m. -- A 33-yard completion from Josh Allen to Ty Johnson puts the Bills at the Lions' 35-yard line.
4:28 p.m. -- The Lions are unable to gain a yard on their first series and go three-and-out. Jack Fox's punt is returned 17 yards to the Buffalo 27, where the Bills' offense will take over.
4:24 p.m. -- The Bills win the toss and elect to defer, so the Lions will get the ball first.
4 p.m. -- Both teams announced their inactives for Sunday's game. The Bills will be without a trio of key pieces in their seconday, as Rasul Douglas, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp have all been deemed out.