LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Divisional Round Game Against Commanders
The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
After a first-round bye, the Lions will take on a Commanders team led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. With an assortment of talent around him, Daniels poses a threat to the Lions' defense.
Daniels will be tasked with outdueling Jared Goff, who has had another solid season leading the Lions. He has been under center all throughout the Lions' journey from the bottom of the NFC North to the top, as he piloted the team to a first-round bye this year.
He has set the tone by routinely having strong practices, and the week leading up to the showdown with the Commanders has been no different. Dan Campbell said the veteran has been solid throughout the week leading up to Saturday's win-or-go-home showdown.
“He’s been great this week. Practice has been – it’s rare when he doesn’t have a good practice, and they come up every once in a while, a day and then he’ll always bounce back if that happens the next day," Dan Campbell said. "But he’s been good, he’s been really good all week. You asked the next step, it’s the same step for every one of us. Same step for me as a coach, for the coordinators, for him as a quarterback, for (Amon-Ra) St. Brown as a receiver, for Alex Anzalone as a linebacker, just do your job. One more game here and then we’ll worry about the next game."
Follow along all throughout Detroit's Divisional Round game against the Commanders.
2:00 p.m. -- Lions are wearing their all-blue "blueberries" uniform combination against Commanders.