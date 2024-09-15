LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Week 2 Showdown Against Buccaneers
The Detroit Lions' new secondary members will face yet another tough test in Week 2.
After dealing with Cooper Kupp, who had a big game, in Week 1, the Lions will face the tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out wide. As a result, the pairing of Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold will be tested once again.
Evans has been one of the most consistent receivers in the league, with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. With his imposing 6-foot-5 frame, he presents a multitude of problems for opposing secondaries. In his career, Evans has tallied 11,741 receiving yards and 96 touchdowns.
Coach Dan Campbell explained the challenges presented by the connection between Baker Mayfield and his top wideouts during an interview with FOX 2 Game Day Live leading up to Sunday's game.
"This offense is really a mirror image of what we just faced in the Rams," Campbell said. "This coordinator (Liam Coen), he is a McVay-type guy. What he hadn't had out there is an X (receiver) like Evans. To have his big 1-on-1 target, and I guarantee they've given (Mayfield) an alert. Any time you've got it, take it here in the red zone. You know his length, his range. He'll be a handful. I do like the matchup this week. With Carlton and our young guy, I do like the matchup on him."
Follow along all throughout the Lions' Week 2 meeting with the Buccaneers.
1:15 p.m. -- Aidan Hutchinson records his second sack of the game, teaming up with Levi Onwuzurike to take down Mayfield for a 12-yard loss.
1:13 p.m. -- Jared Goff throws an interception on his first pass, as Zyon McCollum picks off the pass. Tampa Bay takes over at Detroit's 44-yard line.
1:08 p.m. -- After a defensive pass interference call on Terrion Arnold, the Buccaneers got the ball at Detroit's 5-yard line. However, Aidan Hutchinson sacked Baker Mayfield on third down to force a field goal. Chase McLaughlin converts, putting Tampa Bay up 3-0 with 11:31 remaining.
1:01 p.m. -- The Lions will be on defense to begin the game after winning the toss and deferring.
12:30 p.m. -- The Lions revealed their inactives for Sunday's game, including defensive ends Marcus Davenport and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.