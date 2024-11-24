LIVE BLOG: Lions Sea of Blue Invades Lucas Oil Stadium
The Detroit Lions are looking to win their ninth-straight game and improve to 10-1 on the season when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.
It is yet another road game for the Lions, who have played four of six on the road since their Week 5 bye week. Fortunately for the Lions, they are unbeaten on the road this season and have had their passionate fan base travel well throughout the year.
With Lucas Oil Stadium being a four hour drive from Ford Field, a plethora of Lions fans once again elected to make the trip to support their team.
Under Dan Campbell, the Lions have taken plenty of pride in winning on the road. The group has a certain confidence that has allowed them to conquer all of the road environments they've seen this year.
“I think it’s all-encompassing, I think certainly it’s the guys we have and it’s why you go and get competitive guys," Campbell said. "I would say most of our guys – when you get in these tight moments, two things happen. You either crack or you want it, you want every bit of it. You want the ball in your hand, you want to be, ‘Run this ball behind me, I’m a D-tackle, try to run it at me. I’m the corner, I got one-on-one, I hope you throw it out here my way.’ And I think we – that’s our guys. We embrace that.”
Follow along for updates and highlights all throughout Sunday's Lions-Colts game.
1:26 p.m. -- A holding penalty halts the Colts' momentum, as they are unable to overcome a first down whistle. Kalif Raymond returns the punt 16 yards, and Detroit takes over on its own 40-yard line with 1:19 remaining in the first quarter.
1:24 p.m. -- The Colts convert a third down, as Anthony Richardson hits Michael Pittman for nine yards.
1:19 p.m. -- Detroit's first drive comes to an end with a sack by DeForest Buckner, which takes them out of field goal range. Josh Downs is tackled at his own 10-yard line, where the Colts will take over with 4:39 remaining in the first quarter.
1:17 p.m. -- The Lions convert their first third down of the game on a completion from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams.
1:12 p.m. -- The Lions' defense holds, forcing an incompletion on third-and-7. Matt Gay converts a 27-yard field goal, giving the Colts an early 3-0 lead with 8:53 remaining in the first quarter. Indianapolis' opening drive spanned 66 yards over 11 plays and took 6:07 off the clock.
1:07 p.m. -- Anthony Richardson runs 12 yards to get the Colts inside the red zone on their first drive. Indianapolis is at the Detroit 12-yard line.
1:05 p.m. -- Anthony Richardson hits Josh Downs for a pair of completions and runs 10 yards to get the Colts into Lions territory early in the game. Indianapolis is facing a second-and-2 from Detroit's 30-yard line.
1:00 p.m. -- The Colts have won the toss and will receive.
12:30 p.m. -- The Lions' inactive list includes rookie Terrion Arnold, Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu, Brodric Martin, Colby Sorsdal and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Commissioner Roger Goodell is attending the game as well.