LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' 2024 Season Opener Against Rams
The Detroit Lions face a tough test in the 2024 regular season opener.
After being one of the league's worst pass defenses a year ago, the Lions dedicated a significant amount of resources to revamping defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's group in that area. Their first task will be the Los Angeles Rams, who boast multiple elite wide receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Kupp is two years removed from a nearly 2,000-yard receiving season in which he won AP Offensive Player of The Year, while Nacua set the NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie last season.
This tandem will look to pose problems for a Lions secondary that is breaking in two newcomers, veteran Carlton Davis and rookie Terrion Arnold, at the cornerback position.
"They do a really good job, as you know, this quarterback here, he's as good as they come. He's seen it all, you can't disguise against him," coach Dan Campbell told Dan Miller on FOX 2 Gameday Live. "They're looking for these man looks, as you can see it's man to man here. Here comes the messes. They're trying to create interference and let Nacua, Cooper Kupp, all these guys go win and it starts with Nacua. This guy, I gained a lot of respect for this guy seeing him live against us last year. You see him from afar, it's pretty good but I don't think you realize how good it is until you see him in person. He's a strong player, he's smart, he's tough, he's physical, he's got run after catch."
Follow along all throughout Sunday's game between the Lions and Rams.
4:30 p.m. -- The Rams will enter the game banged up. Both starting tackles will be out, as Alaric Jackson is suspended and Rob Havenstein is dealing with an injury. Meanwhile, starting cornerback Darious Williams was placed on injured reserve.