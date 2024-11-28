LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Thanksgiving Game Against Bears
The Detroit Lions are looking to snap a seven-game winning streak on Thanksgiving when they take on the Chicago Bears Thursday.
If Detroit were to prevail, it would also provide them with their 10th straight win on the season. The Lions are currently in first in the NFC and are inching ever closer to clinching a playoff spot. If the chips fall their way on Sunday, the playoffs could be clinched as soon as this week.
The Lions partaking in the game on the holiday is an annual tradition, and they have risen to be one of the league's best teams in 2024. As a result, they are one of the main attractions. For veterans like center Frank Ragnow, these opportunities to play on the national stage always come with a different type of buzz. Ford Field is certain to be electric with how well the team has performed.
"It's a blessing we're all grateful for," Ragnow said on FOX 2 Game Day Live. "I think the history that comes with the NFL and the Lions being a part of it, it's so cool. And the atmosphere, that game is, there's buzz. No matter what year, the years that we've had down years to now, it's always been a game that everyone's excited for. The fans are crazy, the national spotlight, and it's quite the blessing to play in it."
Follow along for live updates and highlights all throughout Thursday's game.
12:15 p.m. -- With Carlton Davis and Taylor Decker all ruled out, the Lions have multiple new faces in the starting lineup. Based on pregame warmups, Amik Robertson is playing as an outside cornerback and Dan Skipper is at left tackle. Brandon Joseph has warmed up as the slot corner.