LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Pivotal Week 14 Game Against Packers
The Detroit Lions are entering a crucial final stretch of the 2024 regular season. At 11-1 and winners of 10 straight, the Lions have been able to amass a one-game lead in the NFC North and for the NFC's top playoff seed.
Detroit has a chance to continue controlling its own destiny with a win over the Green Bay Packers. However, with a loss, the Lions will fall into a tie for the division lead with the Minnesota Vikings while also landing in a tie for the NFC's top seed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Because the Lions currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings, a loss would not immediately drop them out of first place. The Packers desperately need a win, as it would pull them within a game a first place. If Detroit is able to dispatch of Green Bay, however, the Packers would fall to 8-4 and three games out of first place.
There's been no love lost between the two teams, as both have voiced their displeasure with one another. Most recently, Lions defensive back Amik Robertson had plenty to say about where he views the Packers ahead of the pivotal showdown.
MORE: Lions Sign Alexander, Elevate Adams, Agude for Packers Game
“They’re in the way, man. All I can say is they’re in the way. They know, they know — I’m gonna try to keep it, but they know it’s smoke," Robertson said. "They know, they’re in the way of our goals. They feel like, their confidence is up because they’ve won a few games, but those guys that they beat, they’re not us. So I know what kind of energy we’re going to come (with), especially in our building. I’m just hoping they come with the same.”
Thursday's game also offers players the opportunity to pay homage to causes they are passionate about through 'My Cause, My Cleats.' The Lions released photos of several players' desired cleats, including wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Follow along all throughout Thursday's Lions-Packers game for live updates.