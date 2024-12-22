LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Week 16 Game at Bears
The Detroit Lions haven't lost back-to-back games since early in the 2022 season.
Since a 1-6 start that year, the Lions have gone on a tear that has propelled them into being one of the best teams in the NFL. Now, after losing to the Buffalo Bills, they will be tasked with avoiding a second-straight loss on Sunday against the Bears.
After facing the adversity that they did throughout the last week, the Lions are now eager to bounce back despite losing four players to injury over the last week.
Detroit has preached next man up for the entirety of Campbell's tenure as head coach, and Sunday will be no different as the group navigates the losses of Alim McNeill, Khalil Dorsey, Carlton Davis and David Montgomery.
“That’s right. This is what we’ve been building for for going on four years now. It’s a part of what we are. It is next man up, and we don’t live and breathe off of one player here, one player there," Campbell said on FOX-2 Game Day Live. "And we’ve got plenty of guys on defense to make plays, we’ve got plenty of good offense players to make plays. So we’ll be just fine if we stay the course.”
The Lions did appear to get some good news on Montgomery, as NFL Network reported that the team is hoping to get the veteran running back back on the field for the divisional round of the playoffs.
Follow along all throughout Sunday's game for live updates and highlights.
1:23 p.m. -- Jahmyr Gibbs runs one yard for a touchdown. The Lions extend their lead to 10-0 with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter. Detroit's scoring drive spans 36 yards and 2:53 over seven plays.
1:21 p.m. -- Jahmyr Gibbs runs for eight yards to the Bears' 1-yard line. He was initially ruled in, but the call was overturned upon review.
1:19 p.m. -- Jared Goff connects with Jahmyr Gibbs on a 23-yard screen pass to put Detroit in the red zone.
1:18 p.m. -- The Bears lose a fumble and Josh Paschal recovers, giving the Lions the ball at the 36-yard line.
1:12 p.m. -- Jake Bates connects on a 30-yard field goal. The Lions lead 3-0 after a 9-play, 55-yard drive that took 4:14 off the clock.
1:10 p.m. -- Back-to-back completions from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta and then Amon-Ra St. Brown have the Lions into Chicago territory for the first time today.
1:05 p.m. -- The Lions' defense forces a three-and-out. Christian Mahogany is making his first career start at guard in place of the injured Graham Glasgow.
1:02 p.m. -- The Bears will get the ball first.
12:55 p.m. -- The Lions will have Ifeatu Melifonwu for the first time this season, as the safety is active after two separate stints on injured reserve.