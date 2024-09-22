LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Week 3 Game Against Cardinals
The Detroit Lions are set to play their first road game of the 2024 season Sunday, traveling to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.
For Detroit, Sunday's game offers an opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Standing in the way is an upstart Cardinals team that experienced an offensive outburst in a Week 2 domination of the Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions are looking to maximize all of their weapons on offense, including the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown just one touchdown pass against three interceptions through the first two contests.
Though the offense hasn't been able to get high production out of the entire group at the same time through two games, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson expressed confidence in each player's ability to be ready to contribute when their number is called.
“It’s unique with our group," Johnson said. "We have a bunch of unselfish guys that, they play hard for each other. Having been a former receiver coach, I am very conscious of those guys wanting to be involved, but, at the same time, as a staff, if we do this thing right, it’s exactly – St. Brown has an off game, alright? LaPorta has an off game, maybe Jamo – we just cycle that around, and so we just don’t want a drought for an extended period of time with anybody.”
Follow along for live updates all throughout Sunday's game between the Lions and Cardinals.
4:39 p.m. -- Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is down on the field being tended to by trainers following the Cardinals' second play of their possession.
4:34 p.m. -- David Montgomery runs for a 1-yard touchdown. The extra point is good, and the Lions lead the Cardinals, 7-0, with 10:16 remaining in the first quarter. Detroit's touchdown drive spanned 70 yards over nine plays.
4:33 p.m. -- Detroit is in the red zone for the first time Sunday, thanks to consecutive completions to Brock Wright and a 9-yard gain by Montgomery.
4:31 p.m. -- Jared Goff connects with Sam LaPorta to convert Detroit's first third down of the afternoon.
4:27 p.m. -- Dan Skipper is down on the field being tended to by trainers following the Lions' second play.
4:26 p.m. -- The Lions' first play from scrimmage is an 11-yard run by David Montgomery.
4:24 p.m. -- The Cardinals won the toss and elected to defer, so the Lions' offense will get the ball first.
4:00 p.m. -- The Lions announced their inactives for Sunday's game, which include linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive end James Houston. Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was questionable, is active.