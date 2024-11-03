LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Week 9 Battle With Packers
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are meeting Sunday with first place on the line in the NFC North. With Week 9 serving as the official halfway point of the NFL season, this matchup is one of the most pivotal up to this point.
A big reason for Detroit's 6-1 start to the season has been quarterback Jared Goff, who has been playing at an MVP caliber level to start the campaign. Through seven games, Goff has thrown for 1,695 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Goff has become one of, if not the, most popular figures in Detroit sports, with chants of his name breaking out at various venues and events. His journey from being cast aside to becoming the Lions' franchise quarterback has been one that is well documented and relatable to fans who are familiar with overcoming adversity.
"I think a lot of my journey, a lot of these fans can relate to," Goff said in an interview with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt. "It's such a wild thing to experience, not only at games but all over the place. We've got the best fans in the world, and it's something I'll look back on years from now and realize how wild and cool it's been. I love playing for them and hopefully we can keep making them cheer and have some fun."
Follow along all throughout Sunday's Lions-Packers game for live updates and highlights.
5:09 p.m. -- The Lions are able to get one first donwn, but are forced to punt after Jared Goff was sacked on third down by Rashan Gary and Arron Mosby. Green Bay takes over at its own 18-yard line.
5:02 p.m. -- Green Bay's drive stalls out after getting into Detroit territory, and the Packers are forced to punt. The Lions take over at their own 9-yard line after a 33-yard punt with 12:09 remaining in the first half.
4:59 p.m. -- Josh Jacobs runs for 37 yards to Detroit's 39-yard line to open Green Bay's second drive.
4:54 p.m. -- Jared Goff connects with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 3-yard touchdown. The Lions lead the Packers, 7-3, with 14:56 remaining in the first half. Detroit's scoring drive spanned 70 yards across 13 plays and took 7:10 off the clock.
4:53 p.m. -- The Packers are penalized for encroachment, putting the Lions inside the 3-yard line for fourth-and-goal.
4:50 p.m. -- END Q1: Packers 3, Lions 0.
4:49 p.m. -- The Lions are facing a fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line.
4:48 p.m. -- David Montgomery gains nine yards on a third-and-5 to put Detroit inside the 10-yard line.
4:45 p.m. -- The Lions are driving into Green Bay territory, as a 19-yard completion from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta has Detroit at the Packers' 22-yard line.
4:39 p.m. -- Brandon McManus converts a 30-yard field goal to conclude a 14-play, 68-yard drive to open the game. Green Bay takes a 3-0 lead with 7:06 remaining in the first quarter.
4:24 p.m. -- The Packers won the coin toss and elected to receive, so the Lions will be on defense to start the game.
3:45 p.m. -- The Lions announced their list of inactive players for Sunday's game, which included four players already ruled out. Inactives include Josh Paschal, Malcolm Rodriguez, Mekhi Wingo, Sione Vaki, Giovanni Manu, Christian Mahogany and Colby Sorsdal.