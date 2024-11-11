Lions LB James Houston Denies Having Unfortunate Accident
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston had one of his best performances of the 2024 season against the Houston Texans.
After bursting onto the scene his rookie season, Houston's sophomore campaign was cut short due to injury.
Unfortunately, Detroit's former sixth-round pick has been in and out of the lineup this season, after struggling to return to the form he displayed back in 2022.
Against the Texans, those watching on television took to social media to question if the talented linebacker had suffered an unfortunate accident.
Cameras caught what appeared to be Houston's soiled pants in an effort to bring down Texans running back Joe Mixon.
After Detroit's 26-23 win, the 25-year-old took to social media to clarify what actually occurred.
"Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill," Houston posted.
Houston has been seeing the field more lately due to the injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
“It just feels like home,” Houston said, via Detroit Football Network. “I needed to get back to that feeling.”
Houston made impactful plays for the Lions in Week 10, especially in the fourth quarter.
“The first thing was getting off on the ball,” Houston explained. “I kind of beat the tackle out of his stance, hit the dip move, cleared him, just have to finish next time.”
Houston indicated postgame that he is doing his best to block out outside noise, as he continues to work towards earning more playing time.
Houston noted, “After being out for a year and it's been almost two seasons since I've had a sack, I think it will definitely help build some confidence."
