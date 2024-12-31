Locker Room Buzz: Kerby Joseph Stands Up for Terrion Arnold
Here is a collection of postgame quotes from Detroit Lions players and coaches, following a 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, via the team's social media channel.
On finishing the regular season 8-0 on the road:
“It shows the type of guys we’ve got. It shows the type of players we’ve got. We’re a resilient group. We’re built to handle things that not everybody can do and you go 8-0 on the road, that means you’re a pretty damn good team and you can handle adversity. I’m proud of these guys, I’m proud of the coaches. It takes a village, it takes everybody, so we prepare that way and we play that way.”
On if it could be hard to regain offensive momentum after two weeks off:
“I guess so. I don’t know. If we’re able to get the Bye week, we’d be pretty happy about that, so I don’t know. There’s give-and-take to it. There’s some validity to having some time off. It can be bad for teams. I don’t believe it’d be bad for us. There’s pros and cons. I’m sorry, I don’t have a better answer.”
On if he set a goal to lead the league in interceptions:
“Man I envisioned it. I don’t feel like I imagined it, I knew this was gonna happen. I just felt like this was gonna happen. I didn’t really put a number on it, man, I just wanted to lead the pack. I wanted to separate myself. I wanted to be different. I want to be great in this league. I don’t want to be no average Joe, I don’t want to be good, I want to be great. I want to be able to say, ‘Yeah, I deserve that gold jacket,’ one day. I feel like every year, I just keep getting better and keep getting better. I don’t think I’m ever gonna stop.”
On his scuffle with 49ers WR Jauan Jennings:
“Yeah, I don’t play that. No, I don’t play that, especially about my rook. That’s my rook, I don’t let nobody play with my rook, man. That’s my rook. I’m the only one that gets to mess him up and do whatever I do with him. I don’t play that. I feel like, man, I’m my brother’s keeper man. I feel like when my guys are in trouble, it’s my job to protect them. I want to say, I apologize to my team, man, because I put us in a rough situation. I have to keep my cool on that. But also, man, I’m gonna ride for my brother and I’m gonna protect him no matter what, right or wrong. I’m gonna have his back.”
On how fun it is to play in an offense that is explosive and features trick plays:
“I’m having the ultimate fun out there, especially with winning. The way we’re playing ball right now, it just gives me excitement, even when somebody else scores. Jahmyr (Gibbs) scored that last touchdown, I was so excited but I was just so tired. You’d see me on the field just holding my hands up. Just playing ball with the guys who make explosives and make plays brings me excitement.”
On next week's showdown with the Vikings that will decide the NFC North and No. 1 seed:
“Like coach Campbell (said), 'It’s like everything you could ask for and more. What more could you ask for?' Competing for the division, competing for the first-round bye at home, with our fans. It’s gonna be rocking, it’ll be a pretty special night.”
On if there was extra motivation to beat the 49ers after losing to them in the NFC Championship last season:
"I don't think last year really had a lot of bearing on how we were gonna come into this game this year. Ultimately, what it was for us was, 'Let's continue to go out there and win games and continue to set a franchise record for wins.' It's just different. It's a different year. Obviously there's gonna be that bad taste in your mouth, but I think the excitement for this game was, 'Let's go and continue to try to get that one seed for ourselves.'"
On what it meant to beat the 49ers:
"You know coach, he talked about it all week. He showed the film of the last couple of plays from last year in that game where we lost. I'm just glad we got the dub. Focused on next week. We're 14-2, man, it's nothing else we can do but go 15-2. So hopefully we get the dub next week. We're gonna lock in and study, man, and get ready for them boys next Sunday."
On getting his first sack of his Lions tenure:
“I think it's a perfect moment. I'm not going to really highlight the sack; it was really a cleanup sack. Guys were rushing well all night, but we just couldn't get to him. Thankfully, I could keep alive on the play and get to him. We’ve got some things to clean up on the defensive front, but we did a good job. We’ve got to keep limiting points on the board like (Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn) A.G. talks about, but it felt good to get on the board (with a sack).”